Mahavir Kaushik posted as Panchkula DC
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:09 AM IST
Haryana government on Monday posted Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik as Panchkula deputy commissioner.
Kaushik has replaced Vinay Pratap Singh, who has been appointed as Chandigarh deputy commissioner.
A 2011- batch IAS officer, Kaushik is not new to the city as he has earlier served as additional director, urban estate, Panchkula.