Mahavir Kaushik posted as Panchkula DC

Haryana government on Monday posted Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik as Panchkula deputy commissioner
Mahavir Kaushik who was holding the charge of Fatehabad deputy commissioner has been posted as Panchkula deputy commissioner. (HT File)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Haryana government on Monday posted Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik as Panchkula deputy commissioner.

Kaushik has replaced Vinay Pratap Singh, who has been appointed as Chandigarh deputy commissioner.

A 2011- batch IAS officer, Kaushik is not new to the city as he has earlier served as additional director, urban estate, Panchkula.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
