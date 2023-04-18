Seasonal fruits, ice-candies, desert coolers to help Chhatbir animals beat the heat

Amid the searing heatwave conditions, authorities at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir, have come up with a summer plan for animals in enclosures. Amid the searing heatwave conditions, authorities at Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir, have come up with a summer plan for animals in enclosures. (HT Photo)

Sharing details, zoo field director Kalpana K said water sprinklers, desert coolers and air circulator fans have been provided in the shelters of all tigers, leopards, lions and bears. Besides, empty ponds have been replenished and muddy shallow pools had been created for elephants.

Gagandeep Singh, block officer of the zoo, said as the temperature has touched 40 degrees, ice slabs and candies are being provided to bears, baboons and monkeys. All windows have been covered with mesh to regulate the temperature and ensure a mosquito-free environment.

A special diet, keeping in the mind the weather conditions, has also been planned.

For carnivores

Windows, crawl areas, etc have been kept open for cross-ventilation. Air coolers have been fitted in all houses, ponds and motes in enclosures have been thoroughly cleaned. Water sprinkles have been installed which run as per the time-table, said zoo authorities.

For herbivores

As a summer management measure, the zoo team has constructed sheds, made of reed and thatch, for herbivores. The huts have further been covered with agro-net. Water ponds are cleaned thoroughly and mud is made available as herbivores go for mud bath to regulate their body temperatures, said Kalpna K. She added that a seasonal care team is also deployed to keep a watch on the animals.

For birds

The roofs of all bird cages have been covered with agro-net and jute mat.

The soil inside bird cages is kept lightly moisturised to protect the birds from heat emanating from the ground. Water sprinkles have been installed in the bird aviary.

For reptiles

Blankets and heated substrates have been removed from all reptile chambers. A temperature meter has been installed in each chamber. The slide roof system built on top of the reptile chambers is opened and closed as per the sunlight and temperature. Special enrichment and feed is provided and it is ensured that water circulation system is working properly.

Dietary care

While bears, monkeys and baboons will be feeding on seasonal fruits such as water melon, musk melon etc, deer is provided rock salt. They will also be relishing ice candies. Besides, all animals are provided Glucon D to help them stay hydrated. Zoo authorities said that summer care plan has been worked out by its scientific team.