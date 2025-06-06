Maintain law and order on Bakrid: Haryana DGP

Haryana Police on Thursday directed all police commissioners, district superintendents of police, and field units to remain vigilant and ensure communal harmony in view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) festival. In a statement, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that maintaining peace, law and order in the state is of utmost priority, and that officers have been directed to ensure a harmonious atmosphere at all costs. (HT File)

While issuing guidelines to maintain law and order across the state, police said that the festival will be celebrated on June 7, 8 and 9 depending upon visibility of the crescent moon.

In a statement, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said that maintaining peace, law and order in the state is of utmost priority, and that officers have been directed to ensure a harmonious atmosphere at all costs.

The DGP’s office has directed to hold meetings with peace committees at the district level and that advance monitoring of the law and order situation be ensured.

“It must be ensured that no untoward incident occurs during the festival,” reads the statement.

The order clearly states that special attention must be paid to the activities of anti-social elements and individuals who may attempt to disturb communal harmony. All sensitive areas should be identified, and special security arrangements must be ensured there.

A police spokesperson said that Instructions have been given for adequate deployment of police personnel and for setting up checkpoints at religious places and sensitive areas to ensure swift response in case of any emergency.

Directive to keep intelligence network alert

All intelligence units across the state have been instructed to remain active and provide timely, accurate, and effective inputs so that police forces can take prompt action.

Senior officers deployed in the field have been instructed to brief the police force properly before deployment and to personally supervise the situation on the ground.