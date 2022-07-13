Maintain status quo: Punjab and Haryana HC in Balbir Sidhu gaushala row
A day after high drama was witnessed at the site, Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed the maintenance of “status quo” while hearing a petition on cancellation of the lease of the 10-acre land in Balongi where a gaushala is being run by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s trust.
The petition was filed after panchayat officials allegedly reached the site with heavy police force to take possession of the land, with the court taking up the plea issued notice for July 28, and, in the meantime, directed authorities to maintain “status quo with regard to possession as it exists today”.
Sidhu’s Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society has been running the gaushala on the land through a 33-year lease signed with the Punjab government during Congress’ regime on October 7, 2020.
The shamlat land, belonging to the Balongi gram panchayat, was leased at the annual rate of ₹25,000 per acre. But following non-payment of some lease amount, the state government had cancelled the lease on July 9.
Through the cancellation orders passed by Seema Jain, additional chief secretary, rural development and panchayats, the district development and panchayat officer, Mohali, was directed to recover the outstanding amount and deposit it in the account of the gram panchayat.
The petition by Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society, said no notice or communication was received from the gram panchayat, with which the society had entered into the lease deed, prior to cancellation of the lease deed vide order dated July 1, adding that no notice was issued even for the deposit of the lease money.
The petition said there are lease deeds which are ensuring that despite there being defaults on the part of various organisations having not deposited the lease amount, but no such order of cancellation of deed has been passed by the government.
The counsel for society further stated that after the July 1 order, the petitioner has deposited the lease amount for the year 2022-23, in the account of the gram panchayat. He further contends that the petitioner is ready to pay the lease amount even for the next year as well.
The high court, while issuing the notice asked Punjab government to file an affidavit within two weeks, providing details on the number of types of deeds that have been entered into by the gram panchayat in Punjab, along with the data as to in how many cases, the lease deeds have been cancelled and within how much time on default of non-deposit of the lease amount.
The high court has also sought details with regard to the lease deeds still subsisting despite there being default on the part of the lessees.
After Punjab Police tip-off, 75-kg heroin seized at Gujarat’s Mundra Port
The Punjab Police in a joint operation with the ATS, Gujarat, and central agencies on Tuesday recovered 75 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crore from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. This recovery comes as a major success amid the ongoing war against drugs launched on the direction of chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Mohali forest department swings into action after leopard sighting in Sector 81
Panic gripped Sector 81 and neighbouring areas on Tuesday after a leopard was spotted in the forested area near the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute Institutes. Swinging into action, the forest and wildlife departments installed cages and camera traps to catch the leopard. Divisional forest officer (DFO, wildlife) Kulraj Singh said no pugmarks have been found, but the department was taking no chances.
Spice of life | Life feels better with a dog by your side
When we lose a pet dog, the nostalgia stays on for a long while. The golden moments spent together with the canine keep surfacing repeatedly. As the wheels of time rolled by, ultimately, last Sunday, I called my vet friend to suggest a pup. I called up and took the address and location on WhatsApp. Then, I asked my better half to get ready for the errand.
Panchkula police arrests Ludhiana resident in shooting incident
Police on Tuesday said they arrested a Ludhiana resident for allegedly firing a gun at a man outside the Coco Cafe and Lounge in Sector 11 on July 3. The accused, a resident of Ludhiana, Mohit Jagota, was arrested from a hotel in Pehowa on July 11. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pistol used in the crime was illegal. The accused fled in his car after the incident.
More green belts, EV charging stations stand-outs in PU’s green campus policy
Development of more green belts and adoption of eco-friendly transportation policy for students, faculty and staff form the major highlights of Panjab University newly-framed green campus and sustainability policy (GC&SP), which was deliberated upon during the varsity senate's last meeting. Under the policy, PU plans to achieve zero waste generation and valorisation of the waste, besides installing a biogas plant in the varsity's south campus.
