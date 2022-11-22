Major fire breaks out in cloth mill in Ludhiana

A massive fire broke out at a cloth mill in New Shakti Nagar near Basti Jodhewal Chowk on Monday.

Flames erupted on the second floor of Shree Ram Wool Traders around 6.30 am. A few labourers were working on the ground floor of the cloth manufacturing unit at the time, but they were able to move to safety in time after passersby raised the alarm. No casualty or injury was reported. However, goods and machinery were gutted in the blaze.

Building developed cracks

Nine fire tenders were dispatched to the spot, and the flames were doused after a gruelling nine-hour firefighting operation. With inadequate fire safety arrangements, a single-entry point and the building developing cracks, the fire brigade had some trouble controlling the flames. As the firefighters could not enter the building, they had to stand on the roof of adjoining buildings to pour water. They were successful in limiting the flames to the second floor of the building.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said the firefighting operation continued till around 4pm and fire tenders were refilled around 50 times. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On November 15, three hosiery waste godowns situated in the Mayapuri area were gutted.

Shift industrial units: Residents

With plumes of black smoke rising from the spot, panic gripped the residential area and a large number of people gathered on the spot.

Residents living in adjoining houses demanded that the administration shift the industrial units away from the residential area. “A major tragedy would have taken place had the building collapsed. The adjoining houses would also have been damaged,” a resident said, requesting anonymity.

Recent blazes

November 15: Fire ravaged three hosiery waste godowns in the Mayapuri area on Tibba Road.

November 10: Flames erupted at a knitwear unit in Bajwa Nagar, causing a two-wheeler to explode.

November 6: Major fire broke out at a hosiery unit on Bahadurke road.

October 20: Flames envelop at a quilt manufacturing unit in the Salem Tabri area, leading to a gas cylinder blast.

September 4: Massive fire broke out at a cloth manufacturing unit , Marc Exports, in Guru Har Rai Colony near Jalandhar bypass.

August 15: Blaze at a blanket manufacturing unit, Arora Fabrics, in Kohara area.

May 18: A fire was reported at a two-wheeler auto spare parts shop, Scooter Centre-Bombay Walian Di Hatti, near Subhani Building Chowk in the Old City area.

April 18: Two labourers suffered 90% burn injuries on their body after a fire broke out at a plastic factory at 70-Feet Road in Sundar Nagar.