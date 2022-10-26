Firefighters feel the heat as Ludhiana crashes and burns post Diwali

Ludhiana While the city rejoiced in Diwali festivities that crescendoed over the last 48 hours, the fire brigade rallied to keep incidents of blazes under control. As many as 70 fires were reported over the 48 hours, marking a six-year high.

The figure is a significant increase from 2021 and 2020, when 45 and 33 incidents were reported. The number for the two years preceding stands at 32, while 35 fires were witnessed in 2017.

A total of 27 fire tenders were pressed into the service for firefighting operations across the city. In a respite though, no casualty was reported from the incidents.

While a majority of incidents were reported from open/vacant plots and houses with inflammable waste stored on the roofs, a few major incidents also took place in the industrial units — which remained closed in view of the festive break — located on Tajpur road, Tibba road Shivaji Nagar and Focal point areas.

Bursting of firecrackers, short circuits were said to be the main reasons behind the fire incidents, as little to no preventive measures had been put in place in industrial units.

Explosions were witnessed at the dyeing unit on Tajpur road, near the Ludhiana Central Jail, shortly after a fire broke out at around 2.30 am on Tuesday. The unit had chemicals and flammable material stored inside. Firefighting operations at the multi storey building continued for as long as 10 hours and goods and machinery worth crores perished.

In another incident reported at a phenyl/chemical unit located in a residential area of Shivaji Nagar, operations hit a roadblock as firefighters struggled to break past the iron gate soon after the blaze was reported at around 11.30 am. Officials said the blaze was brought under control after the owner who resides in the adjoining unit was called.

Fire also broke out at a hosiery unit on Tibba road on Monday night, but was doused soon after.

A major fire incident, meanwhile, was reported on Tuesday afternoon at a cycle parts manufacturing unit (engineers trio) in Phase 8, Focal point. A black cloud of smoke could be seen rising from a distance soon after the fire broke out at around 12:45 pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the site, with fire station officer (FSO) Kartar Singh saying the operation continued for four hours. The cause behind the fire remains uncertain.

A fire also broke out on the roof of the Congress’ district committee office near Clock Tower on Monday night. As per the information, wild grass on the building’s roof caught amid the bursting of firecrackers and the flames were doused shortly after.

FSO Maninder Singh, meanwhile, said the fire brigade remained on its toes throughout the Diwali night — adding that the fire incidents continued to be reported Tuesday, mostly being caused due to bursting of crackers and short circuits.

Notably, he fire brigade is reeling under acute staff crunch with 121 of the total 147 sanctioned posts in the department lying vacant.

As many as 110 firefighters including senior officials holding fort in two separate shifts — missing out on celebrating Diwali with their families.

FSO Maninder Singh said, “It has been four years that I have been deputed and I have always remained on duty on Diwali night. My wife and son stay with me, but I am not able to celebrate Diwali with them as duty comes first for firefighters” Every person here remains on duty on Diwali night.”

Other firefighters said, at times, they get a chance to hop a video call with family members including their children, but even those occasions came far and few between for most.