Major projects, routine work suffer as key posts lie vacant in Chandigarh MC

The administrative vacuum at the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has deepened further, with another senior officer exiting office. On Friday, the UT administration denied an extension to chief engineer Sanjay Arora, rendering another key post vacant in the civic body.

Of the three sanctioned posts of joint commissioner, one has already been lying vacant. Following the relieving of HCS officer Sumit Sihag in September, the MC was left with just one joint commissioner. Though HCS officer Inderjeet joined earlier this month to fill one of the posts, the civic body continues to grapple with leadership gaps.

Earlier in July, HCS officer Shashi Vasundhara had sought repatriation to her parent cadre in Haryana, and Sihag, too, cited personal reasons in August to request a return. Their successive departures, coupled with the chief engineer’s repatriation, have left crucial departments struggling for direction.

MC officials admitted that the frequent entry and exit of top officers has slowed down several ongoing and planned projects. “Due to continuous transfers and vacancies, major projects like smart parking, solid waste management, and recovery of property tax arrears are facing delays. Even routine works are being affected. The lack of continuity in administration is hampering not just long-term planning but also day-to-day service delivery in the city,” said officials.

With several leadership positions lying vacant, councillors and residents have raised concerns over the smooth functioning of the civic body.