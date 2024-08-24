Make NRIs’ siblings too eligible for quota: BFUHS to govt

In a revised proposal to the state government, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has sought inclusion of “real brothers and sisters” of the non-resident Indians (NRIs) eligible for admission quota to MBBS and BDS courses. The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot in Punjab (HT File)

This key clause was missing in the first proposal sent by the department of medical education and research (DMER).

On Tuesday, the BFUHS modified provisions for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under the quota seats allowing the nearest relatives of an NRI to be considered under the quota following an order issued by DMER.

The medical varsity has released a provisional list of 66 candidates who are “real NRIs” for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under the quota. While, BFUHS also released a separate provisional list of 47 candidates, who are Indian citizens but sponsored by NRIs to the quota. There was no clause to include “real brothers and sisters” of NRIs in the recent amendment.

The varsity said that the merit list of the candidates shall be revised after a fresh notice is issued by the DMER.

Dr Rajeev Sood, vice-chancellor, BFUHS said: “We have sent a request to the DMER to send a corrigendum including ‘real brothers and sisters’ clause in the provisions for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses under NRIs (sponsored) quota. There are 185 MBBS and 196 BDS seats under the NRI quota. We have received a total of 115 applications so far. Seats will be allotted to ‘real brothers and sisters’ under the quota once the new amendment is updated.”