Ludhiana: Man rapes 14-year-old girl, threatens her family, arrested

The Malaud Police arrested a man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old neighbour after threatening her of making her morphed pictures viral on social networking sites.

A minor was stalked and raped by the accused. (HT FILE)

The accused has been identified as Sandeep.

The victim, who is a student of class 9, said that the accused was stalking the girl for the past one month. The accused had morphed pictures of her and threatened her on Monday night that he would make her videos viral on social networking sites and took her to his home, where he raped her.

After reaching home, she narrated the whole incident to her parents. On Tuesday, they filed a complaint.

Mother of the victim stated that on Monday night when she woke up, she was shocked over not seeing her daughter on her bed. He started searching her. Her daughter returned home in the wee hours on Tuesday. She was crying profusely.

On being asked, she narrated the whole incident to her parents. The woman said that when she went to house of the accused to make a complaint to his parents, he started threatening them and pointed an axe at her. The accused threatened kill to them.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsimrat Singh said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused.

