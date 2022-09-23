Male foetus found on terrace of Burail village house

A five-month-old male foetus was found on the terrace of a Burail village resident’s house. Lakhvir Singh told the police that someone secretly disposed of the foetus on his roof on Wednesday. Police have registered a case under Section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. Earlier, in a similar case, a highly decomposed foetus was found on the terrace of a house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, in February.

Peace walk organised at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh A peace walk was organised by the Youth Peace Foundation at Sukhna Lake on Wednesday morning on the occasion of International Day of Peace. Foundation members formed a human chain holding placards on the theme for this year, “End Racism, Build Peace”. Haryana principal chief conservator of forests Jagdish Chander was the chief guest.

Chandigarh Congress appoints 5 district presidents

Chandigarh The Congress party has appointed five district presidents for its Chandigarh unit. They include Ravi Thakur, Jasbir Singh Bunty, Parveen Narang Bunty, Jeet Singh Behlana and Surjit Singh Dhillon. Congress local unit chief HS Lucky encouraged them to work towards strengthening the party’s organisational structure right from the booth level.

20-year-old arrested with gun

Chandigarh A 20-year-old man was arrested with a gun and two cartridges on Wednesday. The accused, Munna, 20, is a resident of Kajheri, Sector 52, Chandigarh. The accused had purchased the weapon from Bihar. A case was registered under the Arms Act at the Sector 36 police station. HTC

Man held for stealing cycle

Chandigarh A 30-year-old man was arrested for stealing a bicycle from Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Thursday. The accused, Karanjit Singh of Ram Darbar, Phase 1, had allegedly stolen the bicycle on September 15. On the complaint of Suraj of EWS Colony, Maloya, a case was filed under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station. HTC

Juvenile arrested for stealing five steel tree guards

Chandigarh A 17-year-old boy was arrested for stealing five tree guards on Thursday. The complainant, municipal corporation sub-divisional engineer said the tree guards that were made of steel were stolen from Sector 25 on September 20. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station. HTC

CCPCR celebrates Int’l Day of Sign Languages

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) celebrated International Day of Sign Languages at Vatika Special School, Sector 19, on Thursday. Schoolchildren presented cultural performances, including group dance, classical dance and bhangra. CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur also addressed the gathering.