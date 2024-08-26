Malerkotla man in Chandigarh for mother’s treatment robbed, assaulted in auto

A Malerkotla resident, who had come to Chandigarh for his mother’s treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), was abducted, robbed and assaulted in an auto he had hired. Police have arrested one of the suspects in the case. After being discharged from PGI Hospital, Chandigarh, on August 19, Sandeep returned to his village in Malerkotla to attend to urgent matters. (HT Photo)

Complainant Sandeep Singh said the incident took place on the evening of August 17. He said he had hired an autorickshaw from PGI Chowk to Sector 11 market to buy coconut water for his mother.

Upon entering the auto, he noticed a young boy already seated in the back. Sandeep paid ₹50 to the auto driver, identified as Kallu, to take him to and from the market.

As they returned to PGI Chowk, the auto driver refused to stop, insisting he would drop Sandeep further ahead. Growing suspicious, Sandeep attempted to jump out, but the boy in the back, identified as Golu, restrained him. Golu allegedly covered Sandeep’s mouth and held him inside the auto as it sped towards the Khuda Lahora Bridge, eventually reaching the secluded area near Dhanas Lake.

There, the two assailants reportedly dragged Sandeep into a nearby forest, where they brutally assaulted him. The attackers stole Sandeep’s mobile phone, ₹20,000 in cash, and his sister’s Aadhaar card. After robbing him, the assailants fled the scene, leaving Sandeep injured in the forest.

Despite his injuries, Sandeep managed to reach the hospital on foot, where he was admitted for treatment. After being discharged from PGI Hospital on August 19, Sandeep returned to his village in Malerkotla to attend to urgent matters. On August 21, he approached the Chandigarh police to file a formal complaint. A case under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Deepak alias Kallu, aged 30, was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Khuda Lohara and produced in court from where he was sent to one-day police remand. Police have also recovered the stolen mobile phone and the auto-rickshaw used in the crime from him.