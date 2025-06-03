Malwa farmers not keen to sow paddy in dry conditions

A day after the paddy transplant phase commenced as per the Punjab government’s decision in five districts of the south Malwa region, farmers are not keen to start early rice sowing. As per the Punjab government’s directives, farmers are allowed to transplant paddy in Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka and Ferozepur from June 1. The region is likely to cover about 8-9 lakh hectares under rice cultivation. (HT File)

Information gathered from the region on Monday says there was hardly any rice sowing activity in the area.

Field officers of the state agriculture department say that farmers are apprehensive that the advancing sowing period may adversely impact quality and yield. Chief agriculture officers of the areas said that sowing of the water-intensive crop this season is likely to commence as per the past trend, when farmers start transplanting rice saplings from June 10 onwards.

They say the transplant trend may commence in another week, if rains hit the region, as farmers are not showing any interest in paddy sowing in dry climatic conditions.

A progressive rice grower, Baldev Singh from Bajak village in Bathinda said that farmers were not convinced logically about advancing the sowing period from June 1.

“If a farmer starts transplanting non-basmati varieties like PR 126, PR 131, etc, as per the decision of the Punjab government, the crop will be ready for harvesting in 93-111 days. Will the climatic conditions towards the maturity period have no impact on the quality of grains and the overall yield. Decision makers should have taken the eminent rice breeders before asking to start sowing rice early,” he said.

Another farmer Sukhpal Singh, who sows non-basmati varieties on 40 acres, said that rice growers are still contacting the migrant workers for sowing the crop.

He said that canals lack water, which indicates that authorities know it well that farmers will stick to the past trend of sowing paddy around mid-June.

“Dry climatic conditions are not suitable to commence sowing. Rice plants at the nurseries are not ready for transplantation as the sowing process is likely to start in another 10-12 days. Farmers are not buying the government’s decision for too early sowing,” he added.

Faridkot CAO Kulwant Singh said that paddy sowing will pick up if the pre-monsoon showers hit the area.

“Presently, the temperature is high and there is no rainfall. Farmers are not showing interest in the present conditions,” he said.

Ferozepur CAO Gurpreet Singh Sidhu said that the field inputs suggest that farmers are reluctant to advance paddy sowing as they fear the practice may result in low production and quality may be affected.

“There are no rains yet, and puddled sowing in the dry climatic conditions means a higher requirement of water. Farmers are in wait-and-watch mode before starting rice cultivation,” he said.

Bathinda CAO Jagdish Singh said water supply in canals was suspended for maintenance, and supply is likely to resume in the next 1-2 days.

“Non-availability of canal water has not resulted in a negligible start of paddy sowing. Rice cultivation is not dependent on canal water, as farmers use tubewells for it. Dry condition is the sole factor and farmers are waiting for pre-monsoon showers as a suitable time to commence sowing,” he added.