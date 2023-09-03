News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Zirakpur: Brother-in-law slits man’s throat in sleep

Zirakpur: Brother-in-law slits man’s throat in sleep

ByHT Correspondent, Zirakpur
Sep 03, 2023 12:37 AM IST

24-year-old was enraged over the victim intervening in a fight with his wife; victim was visiting his sister from UP for Raksha Bandhan, say police

A man allegedly slit his brother-in-law’s throat in sleep following an argument at his rented accommodation in City Enclave, Zirakpur, past Friday midnight.

The Zirakpur police arrested the accused from the Chandigarh railway station. (HT Photo)
The Zirakpur police arrested the accused from the Chandigarh railway station. (HT Photo)

The accused, Ajay Yadav, 24, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from Chandigarh railway station on Saturday.

The victim, Nikhil Yadav, 20, was the brother of Yadav’s wife, Neha Yadav.

Ajay was enraged over Nikhil intervening in a couple’s squabble with his wife and killed him in his sleep by slitting his throat slice, said Zirakpur police.

Police were alerted around dawn by Neha, who shared that Nikhil lived in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, and was visiting her for Raksha Bandhan.

She said her husband fought with her frequently and Nikhil always confronted him for that. Even on Friday night, she and Ajay had an altercation, when Nikhil again intervened and sided with her, which left Ajay furious.

She said she somehow managed to pacify Ajay, following which they had dinner together, before Nikhil went to sleep in another room.

“But seething with indignation, Ajay could not sleep and went to Nikhil’s room around 1.30 am. He slit his throat with a sharp knife used to slice coconut,” said a police officer, familiar with the probe.

Ajay fled the spot after threatening his wife that he will end his life as well.

“We got to know about the incident around 4.30 am, following which we immediately launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused from the Chandigarh railway station with the help of technical and human intelligence,” the officer added.

The accused has been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out