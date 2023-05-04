Stopped from smoking at religious place, man, his aides ‘assault’ security guard

After being stopped from smoking at a shrine, a man along with his five aides reportedly assaulted a security guard and fled from the spot leaving him injured. When the nephew of the victim tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him also. The Division number 6 police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

After being stopped from smoking at a religious place, a man along with his five aides reportedly assaulted a security guard and fled from the spot leaving him injured. When the nephew of the victim tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him also. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Rahul of Kabir Nagar, while his five aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Satpal, 52, of Manohar Nagar. Satpal stated that he works with a security agency. He was deputed at a shrine near Vishwakarma Chowk during a religious programme.

He added that he noticed that the accused was smoking on the premises of the shrine. He stopped the accused from smoking at the place after which the accused left the spot threatening him.

Satpal claimed that the accused turned up at the spot with his five aides and assaulted him. When his nephew Pushkar tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him also. After people gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot leaving them injured. He informed the police and filed a complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head constable Hardeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Division number 6 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.