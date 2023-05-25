Woman killed in Rohtak village, family booked

The police have booked a man and his other family members for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter in a Rohtak village on Tuesday evening, said the police on Wednesday. Rohtak DSP Narender Kundu said the police officials received information that a woman, who got married three months ago died at her parental house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police said the woman’s family had cremated her body when they reached the crematorium ground and recovered her bones and other evidence from the spot.

“When we reached the woman’s house, her family said she hanged herself to death and the suspicion arose when we saw there was no fan in her room,” the DSP added.

According to police sources, the woman got married three months ago and following a dispute with her in-laws, she was staying with her parents.

“When the woman’s parents got to know that she had an affair before her marriage, they suspected it being the main reason behind her dispute with her in-laws,” a senior official added.

The police have started a probe into the matter and no arrest has been made so far.