Man arrested for ‘anti-India’ social media posts in HP’s Paonta Sahib

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 09, 2025 03:47 PM IST

Police arrested Suleman, a migrant from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh who lived in Khadda Colony of Badripur tehsil in Paonta Sahib, on Sunday after a tip-off from local residents.

A man was arrested for his social media posts allegedly endangered India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity, Himachal Pradesh Police said on Monday.

Local residents of Paonta Sahib had lodged a complaint against the man, a vegetable vendor, stating that he had posted anti-India content and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over actions taken against Pakistan.
Local residents of Paonta Sahib had lodged a complaint against the man, a vegetable vendor, stating that he had posted anti-India content and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over actions taken against Pakistan.

Police arrested Suleman, a migrant from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh who lived in Khadda Colony of Badripur tehsil in Paonta Sahib, on Sunday after a tip-off from locals that he was back in town. He had disappeared for a few days after a case was registered against him on May 27.

Local residents of Paonta Sahib had lodged a complaint against the man, a vegetable vendor, stating that he had posted anti-India content and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over actions taken against Pakistan. His posts hurt religious feelings and used anti-national language tantamount to serious acts of sedition, the complaint added.

After police registered the case, he disappeared and came back to Paonta Sahib on Sunday and was then arrested following a tip-off from the locals.

Sirmaur SP Nischit Singh Negi said that it was the first case of its type in the district as the FIR was registered under Section 152 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man arrested for ‘anti-India’ social media posts in HP’s Paonta Sahib
