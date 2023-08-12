35-year-old man held for raping his friend’s minor daughter

The Koom Kalan police arrested a 35-year-old man for raping a 16-year-old daughter of his friend. The accused took the victim along with him citing some urgent work. HT Image

According to the victim, the man was known to her father and was a frequent visitor to their house.

The victim added that on August 4, the accused came to their house and asked her to accompany him citing some urgent work after which she followed him. The accused took her to Shri Bhaini Sahib village and raped her. He also threatened her to keep mum.

On Friday, she narrated the entire incident to her parents, who took her to the police to file a complaint.

ASI Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under Sections 376, and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused after receiving the complaint. The police arrested the accused soon after lodging the FIR.

