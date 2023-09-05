News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Stepfather held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl

Chandigarh: Stepfather held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 05, 2023 04:43 AM IST

The accused, a labourer, was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered following the complaint of girl’s mother and his second wife

Police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man who was booked last year for sexually harassing his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The complainant had married the accused in 2010 after the demise of her first husband. She has two daughters from her first marriage and a son from her second wedlock (Getty image)
The complainant had married the accused in 2010 after the demise of her first husband. She has two daughters from her first marriage and a son from her second wedlock (Getty image)

The accused, a labourer, was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered following the complaint of girl’s mother and his second wife.

The complainant, who had two daughters at the time, married the accused in 2010 after demise of her first husband. She has a son from her second wedlock.

In her complaint, she alleged that the accused used to touch the minor girl inappropriately when no one else was home. The minor talked about the matter with her mother, who then shared it with minor’s elder sister. The elder of the two sisters called the child helpline number and police were informed.

The accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sector 31 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out