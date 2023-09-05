Chandigarh: Stepfather held for sexually harassing 12-year-old girl

Police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man who was booked last year for sexually harassing his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The complainant had married the accused in 2010 after the demise of her first husband. She has two daughters from her first marriage and a son from her second wedlock (Getty image)

The accused, a labourer, was declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered following the complaint of girl’s mother and his second wife.

The complainant, who had two daughters at the time, married the accused in 2010 after demise of her first husband. She has a son from her second wedlock.

In her complaint, she alleged that the accused used to touch the minor girl inappropriately when no one else was home. The minor talked about the matter with her mother, who then shared it with minor’s elder sister. The elder of the two sisters called the child helpline number and police were informed.

The accused was booked under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sector 31 police station.

