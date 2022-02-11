Man arrested in Ludhiana for duping people outside ATMs and banks

Police arrested a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of extending help in carrying out financial transactions.

The accused, identified as Upinder Kumar of Kailash Nagar, Doraha, used to swap people’s debit cards after offering them help with withdrawing cash outside ATMs. He would later steal money from the accounts.

Police recovered two debit cards from their possession, and two bundles of papers with ₹100 currency notes on both ends.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the grain market in Sahnewal following a tip-off.

During questioning, the accused also admitted to duping bank customers using a bundle of the papers. He used to take money from customers they were carrying and handover the bundle of papers with currency notes on both sides.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station. The accused is in police custody till February 14.