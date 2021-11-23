Man arrested with fake currency in Balongi

A man was arrested with fake currency having a face value of ₹69,000 from Balongi on Monday.

Identified as Nawab alias Feroz of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said he works as the caretaker of a paying guest facility in Balongi.

Police also recovered a laptop, colour printer, and high quality paper from his possession.

Balongi station house (SHO) officer, inspector Rajpal Singh Gill said following a tip-off about counterfeit currency being printed at a house in Balongi, police raided the premises and found that the information was correct. During preliminary interrogation, police learnt that Nawab was addicted to opium, poppy husk and husk liquid.

He revealed that a Hisar resident, Bijender, who was once residing in Balongi, had taught him about printing counterfeit currency. Nawab has been printing counterfeit currency for the last three months, said police.

Inspector Gill said, “He has been printing counterfeit currencies of ₹100, ₹200, ₹500, and ₹2,000 and used to embed a green wire inside the paper to make it look like real currency. He then used the currency in local markets,” he added.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to two-day police remand.

Nawab and Bijender have been booked under Sections 489-A, 489-B, 489-C and 489-D of the Indian Penal Code at Balongi police station. Police have launched a manhunt for Bijender and also looking into who was supply the paper and peripherals to the accused.