Man arrested with ‘ice drug’ in Ferozepur
A man was arrested with 220 gm ‘ice drug’ in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Assistant inspector general (counter intelligence, Ferozepur) Lakhbir Singh said, “The accused, Balkar Singh of Ferozepur, was arrested near Satiyewala Chowk.” The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The drug was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.” HTC
