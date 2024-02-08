Man arrested with ‘ice drug’ in Ferozepur

A man was arrested with 220 gm ‘ice drug’ in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Assistant inspector general (counter intelligence, Ferozepur) Lakhbir Singh said, “The accused, Balkar Singh of Ferozepur, was arrested near Satiyewala Chowk.” The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “The drug was smuggled from Pakistan through a drone.” HTC A man was arrested with 220 gm ‘ice drug’ in Ferozepur on Wednesday (AFP)

Ensure optimum utilisation of skill development centres: Aman Arora

Chandigarh Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora on Wednesday directed department officials to ensure optimum utilisation of Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs) on Wednesday. Chairing a high-level meeting at Punjab Bhawan, he took inputs from representatives of sector skill councils, training partners, industry associations and officials of the state departments concerned to bring out the best from these centres. Stressing on the need to ensure optimum utilisation of all the five MSDCs situated in Bathinda, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, Aman Arora said that courses must run according to the requirement of the industry. HTC

Lumpy skin disease: Vaccination drive from Feb 25