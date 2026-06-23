Man bludgeons mother to death in Himachal’s Mandi, arrested

A man was arrested after he allegedly beat his mother to death with a wooden stick at their home in Sundernagar subdivision of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, police officials said on Monday. Police said the accused was produced before a court on Monday and police remand was being sought for detailed interrogation and investigation the motive behind the murder. (File)

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Gehri village of Sundernagar. Police said that upon receiving information about the incident a team from the BSL Colony police station rushed to the spot.

The victim, Parvati Devi, 51, used to work in HP secretariat in Shimla. The accused has been identified as Khema Ram, police added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Parvati Devi, 51, was beaten with a stick by her son, Khema Ram, resulting in her death. Based on the complaint and preliminary investigation, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 103 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested,” Mandi police said.

The crime scene was inspected by a team from the RFSL Mandi, and forensic evidence was collected. A post-mortem examination of the deceased’s body was conducted, following which the body was handed over to the family for the last rites after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

Police said the accused was produced before a court on Monday and police remand was being sought for detailed interrogation and investigation the motive behind the murder.

“The incident may have resulted from a domestic dispute, but the investigation is still underway,” said a senior police officer.