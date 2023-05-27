Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8-year-old girl raped in Faridkot, neighbour booked

8-year-old girl raped in Faridkot, neighbour booked

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 27, 2023 10:36 PM IST

Sub-inspector Gurmail Kaur said, “In the complaint, the victim’s father said when he came back from work on Friday evening his daughter was scared and when he asked about the reason, she told him about the incident.” The police booked the neighbour for allegedly raping the girl in Faridkot district

The district police have booked a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Faridkot district on Saturday. Sub-inspector Gurmail Kaur said, “In the complaint, the victim’s father said when he came back from work on Friday evening his daughter was scared and when he asked about the reason, she told him about the incident. The accused lives in front of the victim’s house and raped her when nobody was at home. He even threatened her with dire consequences if she told about this to anyone. We have started the investigation and conducting raids to nab the accused,” she added.

The Faridkot police have booked a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Faridkot district on Saturday. (Representational image)
The Faridkot police have booked a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Faridkot district on Saturday. (Representational image)

A case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Faridkot city police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
faridkot district investigation rape + 1 more
faridkot district investigation rape
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out