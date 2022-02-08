Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for concocting story of his own kidnapping
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man booked for concocting story of his own kidnapping

Police booked a resident of Sunet village, Ludhiana, for concocting a story of his own kidnapping; the investigating officer said the accused allegedly faked the story of his kidnapping to implicate the son of a woman who he had illicit relations with
A resident of Sunet village, Ludhiana, was booked for concocting a story of his own kidnapping. (HT File)
A resident of Sunet village, Ludhiana, was booked for concocting a story of his own kidnapping. (HT File)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 11:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday booked a man for concocting a kidnapping and robber story as well as filing a false complaint.

The accused, identified as Pritam Singh of Sunet village, allegedly faked the story of his kidnapping to implicate the son of a woman who he had illicit relations with. In the concocted story, he claimed that he was kidnapped by unidentified men, who locked him in a house at Tajpur road before robbing him of 4,000.

Inspector Rohit Sharma, the station head officer at the Division number 6 police, said the accused’s story did not check out with the police investigation.

Police later discovered that the accused had illicit relations with a woman, who lives near Tajpur road. He concocted the story to implicate the woman’s son, who assaulted him after stumbling upon him at the latter’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out