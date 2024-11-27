Man booked for derogatory remarks against Dera head

The Jalandhar rural police have booked a man for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the head of a prominent Dera in the Dalit-dominated Doaba region. The police said the accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Bunty, currently resides in Italy. (HT File)

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the offensive content, which is widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage in the community and raised concerns about public peace.

The accused has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Bunty, who is currently residing in Italy.

The SSP Khakh said that the inquiry began following a complaint filed by Gulshan Kumar, district president of Dr Ambedkar Sena of India (Jalandhar rural). Kumar is a resident of Musandpur village.

“A dedicated technical team of the Jalandhar rural police has verified the authenticity of the video doing the rounds on social media. The team worked closely with social media monitoring units and traced the source of the content,” the SSP added.

The Goraya police have registered a case under Sections 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Kumar.