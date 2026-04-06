Man booked for ‘inhuman treatment’ meted out to minor in Una

Una police have registered a case against a man for his inhuman treatment with a minor girl, after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Una police has registered a case against a man for his inhuman treatment with a minor girl, after the video of the incident went viral on social media. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

According to police, the girl is approximately 4 years old. She had allegedly plucked a fruit from the tree planted in the accused person’s house after which he purportedly tied her to the railing in his house.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and prompted a police action. “Under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadar Una, on April 5, 2026, acting on a video that went viral on social media and a complaint received via the 112 emergency helpline, a police team reached the spot and got the child medically examined. Based on the preliminary inquiry, the accused was detained and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Further investigation is underway,” Una police said in a statement.

“According to the information received, the incident occurred when a young child plucked fruit from a tree in the courtyard of a person’s house, whose branches were extending towards the road. The owner of the house allegedly caught the child and tied her with a rope. This act is not only illegal but also against basic human sensitivity,” police said.