The Meharban police booked a man for raping his minor daughter. According to the victim, the accused was raping her for the past few months and threatened her to keep mum. Man booked for raping minor daughter

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant, who is a resident of Meharban, stated that she found her daughter in depression. When asked, the girl narrated her ordeal. She stated that her father has been raping her for the past few months after finding her alone at home. He also threatened her to keep mum.

She filed a complaint with the police. ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that soon after receiving a complaint, the police lodged an FIR under sections 64 (rape), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.