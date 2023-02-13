Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for raping minor daughter in Hisar

Man booked for raping minor daughter in Hisar

Published on Feb 13, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place when the accused father allegedly raped his daughter on Saturday when his wife had gone to work. The Hisar police booked the man for allegedly raping his daughter

The Hisar police on Sunday booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter when she was alone at home on Saturday. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The Hisar police on Sunday booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter when she was alone at home on Saturday.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the incident took place when the accused father allegedly raped his daughter on Saturday when his wife had gone to work.

“The girl narrated the ordeal to her mother when she returned home on Saturday evening. The accused threatened his daughter with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The girl’s medical examination was conducted and the report is awaited,” the spokesman added.

Two days earlier, a 51-year-old government school peon was also booked for raping a Class 6 Dalit girl on the school premises in a Hisar village. Later, the peon and the school principal were suspended.

Minor girl recovered in Sonepat

The Sonepat police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a three-year-old girl, who went missing from the Kundli area on Saturday. A migrant labourer from Bihar had lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter went missing outside his rented room around 6 pm on Saturday.

Shamsher Singh, sub-inspector of Kundli police station, said the girl has been recovered from Nathupur industrial area and her medical test was conducted, which confirmed that the girl is fine.

“We are investigating how the girl reached the industrial area, besides checking the footage of CCTV cameras,” he added.

