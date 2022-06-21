Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for stealing silver coin, desecrating temple in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Man booked for stealing silver coin, desecrating temple in Ludhiana

The accused was captured stealing silver coins after damaging a temple in the Chander Nagar Mukti Dham cremation ground in a nearby CCTCV camera
Police booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly stealing silver coins after desecrating a temple. (HT File)
Police booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly stealing silver coins after desecrating a temple. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:06 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a man for allegedly stealing silver coins after damaging a shivling installed at the temple in the Chander Nagar Mukti Dham cremation ground on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The accused, identified as Vikram alias Vicky of Chandar Nagar, was captured in CCTVs installed in the premises.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rohit Sharma of Anand Nagar. In his complaint, Sharma stated he came to know about the incident on Monday morning when he came to the temple to pay his obeisance.

Upon checking the CCTV camera’s footage, the accused was spotted removing the coin.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division number 8 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Protestors set ablaze Farakka Express train at Danapur Railway Station during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson

    The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • People seen hanging from the bulldozer as the groom rides the machine to reach his wedding venue in Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab.ANI video)

    Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity

    Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

  • NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

    Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail

    Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out