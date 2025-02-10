Man dies, 20 injured in Tarn Taran village roof collapse

Tarn Taran : A religious gathering turned tragic on Sunday when the roof of a house collapsed in Sabhra village, killing one person and injuring more than 20 others. A religious gathering turned tragic on Sunday when the roof of a house collapsed in Sabhra village, killing one person and injuring more than 20 others.

The deceased was identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Harike. The injured, including women and children, were rushed to the Patti civil hospital for treatment.

The event was being held at the residence of one Harbhajan Singh, where attendees had gathered on the roof. The structure, made of traditional wooden slabs and iron was unable to withstand the weight and suddenly gave way, burying several people under the debris.

After receiving the information, authorities rushed five ambulances and emergency teams to the site. The rescue operation was carried out with the combined efforts of local residents and administrative officials.