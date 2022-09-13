Man dies as truck rams into e-rickshaw on Ludhiana’s Brown road
The deceased, who worked as a labourer in Ludhiana, had hired an e-rickshaw from the railway station
A labourer died, while others suffered injuries after a truck hit an e-rickshaw at Brown road during the wee hours on Monday. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors said they were in critical condition.
Both the truck and e-rickshaw drivers escaped from the spot after the incident
The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Nanne. Three of his friends, Mohammad Riaz, Mohammad Gulzar and Mohammad Aslam — all hailing from Bihar were living in a rented accommodation in Dhoka Mohalla and worked as daily labourers.
The Division number 2 police lodged a complaint against the unidentified truck driver following the complaint of Mohammad Mukhtar, one of the victims’ brother.
Mukhtar said Mohammad Riaz was coming back to Ludhiana from his hometown in Bihar on Sunday late, while Nanne, Gulzar and Aslam had gone to Ludhiana railway station to receive him.
The group hired an e-rickshaw from the railway station. Upon reaching the Brown road, the truck hit their e-rickshaw. Such was the impact of the collision that the e-rickshaw turned over onto the road and Mohammad Nanne died at the spot.
Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, station house officer at the Division number 2 police station said Riaz’s condition was critical and he, along with Aslam, has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while Gulzar is admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
The inspector said a hunt is on for the arrest of the truck driver.
-
After colleges, drugs making way into schools: Punjab governor
Calling the drug menace a major concern for the state, Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said after colleges, drugs had permeated into schools as well. He said that Pakistan was using drugs in its proxy war against India. “While Pakistan cannot fight directly, it has been adopting several other tactics to weaken our youngsters, including supplying drugs.”
-
3 of family killed in road accident near Phagwara
Three members of a family died in a road accident when a trolley laden with clay overturned on a car on the Phagwara-Rupnagar highway on Monday. The trolley driven by Major Singh was coming from the Banga side and going to Ferozepur. SHO Gurdial Singh said when the trolley reached Mahilpur Chowk on the highway, it met with an accident and overturned on the car coming from the Phagwara side.
-
Sarabjit Singh’s wife succumbs after falling off bike
The wife of Sarabjit Singh, Sukhpreet Kaur – a farmer captured by Pakistan, who died after being brutally assaulted by jail inmates in 2013 – succumbed to the injuries Sukhpreet Kaur suffered after falling off a motorcycle on Monday. The victim's daughter, Swapandeep Kaur, who is posted as a tehsildar (revenue officer) in Jalandhar, said her mother breathed her last at around 6.30 am at the private hospital, where she was undergoing treatment.
-
SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday staged protests outside the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) across the state demanding the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs). In the protests held at district headquarters, SGPC members and staffers participated wearing black robes and shackles with representatives of several Panthic bodies. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest in Amritsar, where several SGPC members and Panthic personalities were also present.
-
Reservation in appointment of law officers: HC seeks record on govt approvals
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought an affidavit from the Punjab home secretary with details regarding the government's decision to provide reservation to scheduled caste candidates in the appointment of law officers at the advocate general's (AG's) office. The affidavit was sought after the government's counsel told the court that approval for granting reservation to SCs was accorded by the Punjab chief minister on August 20.
