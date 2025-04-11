Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man, father attacked in Panchkula, 10 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 11, 2025 09:52 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sahil, Ikran, Gulzar, Kala, Sajid, Dilshad, Yusuf, Jangsher, Nasar and Sitar, according to Panchkula police

Raipur Rani police have booked ten persons for allegedly assaulting father-son.

Two of the accused first attacked the complainant’s son while he was returning from market on Wednesday. (iStock)
Two of the accused first attacked the complainant’s son while he was returning from market on Wednesday. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Sahil, Ikran, Gulzar, Kala, Sajid, Dilshad, Yusuf, Jangsher, Nasar and Sitar.

The victim Abdul Gufar, in his complaint to police, said, Ikran and Sahil assaulted his son and gave him death threats when he was returning home from market around 7 pm on Wednesday. My son was saved by a passer-by, he said. “My son then came home and narrated the whole ordeal following which I went to their house. There ten people, including Sahil and Ikran, attacked me,” he added.

The complainant further stated that Sahil even attacked him with an axe, but he was saved by Sadhu and Leelu, who arrived at the scene after hearing his screams.

A case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means). 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailants.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man, father attacked in Panchkula, 10 booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On