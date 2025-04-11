Man, father attacked in Panchkula, 10 booked

Raipur Rani police have booked ten persons for allegedly assaulting father-son. Two of the accused first attacked the complainant’s son while he was returning from market on Wednesday. (iStock)

The accused have been identified as Sahil, Ikran, Gulzar, Kala, Sajid, Dilshad, Yusuf, Jangsher, Nasar and Sitar.

The victim Abdul Gufar, in his complaint to police, said, Ikran and Sahil assaulted his son and gave him death threats when he was returning home from market around 7 pm on Wednesday. My son was saved by a passer-by, he said. “My son then came home and narrated the whole ordeal following which I went to their house. There ten people, including Sahil and Ikran, attacked me,” he added.

The complainant further stated that Sahil even attacked him with an axe, but he was saved by Sadhu and Leelu, who arrived at the scene after hearing his screams.

A case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means). 126 (wrongful restraint), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailants.