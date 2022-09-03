Man found hanging inside police lock-up in Rajouri, probe ordered
A 42-year-old man was found hanging inside a police lock-up in Rajouri district on Friday morning, said officials.
The deceased has been was identified as a resident of Parghal Darhal, who was on police remand in two different cases.
Rajouri SSP Choudhary Mohammad Aslam said, “He was arrested in two different cases under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty of any woman) and 376 (where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention) of the IPC. He was in police custody. He had made a sort of rope with the help of threads from a curtain and this morning was found hanging from the window of the washroom at around 9.15 am.”
“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. A magisterial probe has been ordered. Post-mortem of the deceased was conducted today by a board of doctors and the report is awaited,” said the SSP.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been declared in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch following the presence of two to three militant groups.
Rajouri SSP said that security forces keep getting inputs about the presence of splinter groups in the Rajouri district.
“There is a possibility about two such groups in Rajouri district and the searches are on,” he said.
The security of vital installations in the area has been beefed up.
The DIG of Poonch-Rajouri Range Haseeb Mughal reportedly said that the terrorists would be eliminated soon. He also asked people to share information regarding suspicious movements or objects with security forces for quick action.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
