Man from Punjab held with 16kg ganja at Kochi Airport

A man from Punjab has been arrested for attempting to smuggle about 16 kg ganja through Kochi International Airport, customs said here on Thursday. The air customs, Kochi, seized approximately 15.9 kg ganja (cannabis) from the passenger Balwinder Singh Negi, a resident of Ludhiana, said an official release on Thursday. He came from Bangkok on flight TG 347 at 11.09 pm, carrying the contraband in a bag. A detailed investigation is underway, officials said. A man from Punjab has been arrested for attempting to smuggle about 16 kg ganja through Kochi International Airport, customs said here on Thursday. (Representational image)

Sangrur farmer dies while returning from Khanauri Maha Panchayat

Sangrur Surinderjeet Singh, a 58-year-old farmer from Alampur village in Lehra Gaga, passed away on his way back from the Maha Panchayat at Khanauri Border on Wednesday. He had been actively participating in the ongoing farmers’ protests and was associated with the Bharati Kisan Union Ekta Siddhupur. According to farmer union leader Maninderjeet Singh, Surinderjeet Singh had attended the Maha Panchayat earlier that day. On his return journey, he suddenly experienced chest pain, which led to his death.

3 held for killing dhabha worker

BATHINDA : The district police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, on Thursday for allegedly murdering a dhabha worker. Superintendent of police (investigation) Narinder Singh said that 33-year-old Javed Ali was killed at Bathinda’s industrial growth centre on Wednesday and the assailants were held within 24 hours of the crime. “During the investigation, it was found that the deceased was attacked by Sandeep Kumar, Vikramjit Singh and a minor after an argument over some petty issue. The accused used stones and bricks in which Ali suffered fatal injuries,” said the SP.

Punjab Police to conduct national equestrian c’ship from Feb 15

Jalandhar The National Equestrian Championship (Tent Pegging) will be conducted by the Punjab Police at PAP Campus, Jalandhar from February 15 onwards. Additional director general of police, State Armed Police, MF Farooqui, said Gaurav Yadav, director general of police, Punjab, will be the chief guest for the same. In this championship, 15 teams from different state police forces, Central Armed Police Forces, army, navy and some private club will participate along with 125 horses and equal number of riders. The equestrian team of the Punjab Police will also participate in the championship with its 20 riders and 24 horses.

Ferozepur wins ₹5 crore grant from NITI Aayog