Man gets 20-year jail in POCSO case in Ganderbal

A man was convicted and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by court under POCSO Act for sexual assault of a child in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, J&K Police said on Monday. The accused Rouf Ahmad Ganaie, of Takiya Khalmulla Nagbal, Ganderbal has been awarded 20 years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000/- by the court of principal sessions judge, Ganderbal, said a spokesperson. (File)

“The accused Rouf Ahmad Ganaie, of Takiya Khalmulla Nagbal, Ganderbal has been awarded 20 years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000/- by the court of principal sessions judge, Ganderbal, under Section 3/4 of POCSO Act,” said a police spokesperson.

“The judgment reflects the strong and effective prosecution put forth during the trial,” the spokesperson said.

Public prosecutors Shafat Ahmad Bhat and Jehangir Rafiqi prosecuted and argued the case respectively. “The case was investigated by SI Mohammad Akbar, whose investigation played a crucial role in bringing the accused to justice,” the police said.

Earlier this month, police said that a man was convicted and sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Srinagar five years ago.

The FIR was registered at Srinagar’s MR Gunj police station in 2021 under Sections 363 and 376 of the IPC along with Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The victim was 17 years old. The court had also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 in its order dated December 30, 2025.