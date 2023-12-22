A local court here on Thursday sentenced a person to life imprisonment for murdering woman in 2017. Man gets life term for murdering woman in Ludhiana

The court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi sentenced also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Nirmal Singh alias Nimana, a resident of Vidya Vihar Colony on Rahon Road.

The prosecution told the court that the case was registered under section 302 of the IPC on April 7, 2017 at Meharban police station on the complaint of police officer Bhupinder Singh.

According to him, on April 7, 2017, he noticed the dead body of a woman in the bushes on the roadside at Kakka Dhola Road. He sent the body to Civil hospital for postmortem.

The deceased woman was identified by family members and Nirmal was arrested. He took the woman Bias Rani, resident of Gurjit Colony in Ludhiana at Kakka Dhaula Road on April 3, 2017 with him on the pretext of showing her a plot as she was interested in investing in land.

On the way, he stabbed the woman to death and fled after dumping the body in the bushes. Nirmal had borrowed money from the woman and was not returning it.

He had hidden the mobile phone, the knife used in the crime, clothes that he was wearing at the time of incident in the corner of his house.