Man gets trapped in stubble fire in Ferozepur village, sustains burns

A villager sustained burn injuries while his two-wheeler was reduced to the ashes when he got trapped in a fire caused due to stubble burning at a village in Ferozepur on Monday. A barber, Zora Singh (29), of Bodla village while talking to mediapersons said when he reached near Rao Ke village, he got trapped in a fire and fell unconscious. He was rescued by passers-by but he sustained burn injuries and his two-wheeler was reduced to the ashes.

Chief secy for strict monitoring of vehicles carrying sand

Chandigarh : Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday held a meeting with the department of transport and mining and directed strict monitoring of vehicles carrying sand. During a meeting at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here, the chief secretary said vehicles carrying sand (tippers/trucks/trailers etc.) should be checked by ensuring strict compliance with the instructions of the chief minister and if any vehicle violates the rules, strict action should be taken against the guilty.

Don’t leave Punjab at mercy of fate: Jakhar

CHANDIGARH : Cautioning the state AAP dispensation to guard against laxity and leniency towards elements inimical to Punjab’s peace, former Member Parliament (MP) and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Monday underlined that the state’s communal harmony and amity was unbreakable despite prevailing sense of insecurity and anxiety. Jakhar urged the Bhagwant Mann government to “realise its bounden responsibility and attend to Punjab’s issues and concerns and not leave the state at mercy of fate at the cost of garnering votes in Gujarat elections”.