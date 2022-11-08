Man gets trapped in stubble fire in Ferozepur village, sustains burns
A villager sustained burn injuries while his two-wheeler was reduced to the ashes when he got trapped in a fire caused due to stubble burning at a village in Ferozepur on Monday
A villager sustained burn injuries while his two-wheeler was reduced to the ashes when he got trapped in a fire caused due to stubble burning at a village in Ferozepur on Monday. A barber, Zora Singh (29), of Bodla village while talking to mediapersons said when he reached near Rao Ke village, he got trapped in a fire and fell unconscious. He was rescued by passers-by but he sustained burn injuries and his two-wheeler was reduced to the ashes.
