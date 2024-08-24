Man held for attacking shopkeeper in Mohali

Two days after a shopkeeper was assaulted over a mobile recharge dispute in Sohana village, police arrested one of the three accused on Friday. The attack, which occurred at 8.58 pm on Wednesday, was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the shop. (iStock)

The attack, which occurred at 8.58 pm on Wednesday, was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the shop. According to police, the footage showed three masked men—two of whom were dressed in a manner resembling Nihangs—entering the shop and attacking the shopkeeper, Goldy, with rods.

Police said the motive behind the attack was an ongoing dispute related to a mobile recharge. The assailants stormed into the shop, and one of them grabbed Goldy by the collar from behind, while another attacker outside the shop tried to strike him with a rod.

An individual present at the shop attempted to intervene and protect Goldy, who was being attacked on the road, but was also targeted by the attackers. The footage showed the attackers chasing the individual, who ran back into the shop to escape further blows, only to be cornered and assaulted again.

Goldy sustained minor injuries to his left arm. Police did not disclose the names of the accused, but confirmed that all three are residents of Sohana village and believed to be in the age group of 20-23. Search continues for the two absconding accused. All three have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sohana police station.