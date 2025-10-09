Man held for desecrating Sikh holy book in Samba

Jammu Police on Wednesday arrested a man, identified as Manjit Singh alias Billa, for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib saroops at Gurdwara Singh Sabha of Koulpur village in Vijaypur Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said. A resident of Koulpur village, the accused reportedly used some inflammable liquid to set ablaze the holy text (HT Photo)

A resident of Koulpur village, the accused reportedly used some inflammable liquid to set ablaze the holy text late Tuesday night, sparking widespread protests by the Sikh community, a police officer said.

“Police have arrested the accused after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

Following the incident, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj rushed to the incident site and met the local Sikh community.

Jathedar announced a lifetime ban on all the office-bearers and members of the management committee of the gurdwara.

“The ban also includes their family members and prohibits them from holding managerial responsibilities at any gurdwara in the future,” jathedar said, adding that they will be free to come to the gurdwara to pay obeisance.

According to Takht, five saroops of Guru Granth Sahib were set on fire last night. “Four saroops were destroyed completely, while one was partially damaged by the heat,” an official statement from the Takht said.

Following the incident, local Sikh residents set fire to Manjit’s house, which was later demolished using bulldozers.

Senior civil and police officers, including Samba deputy commissioner Ayushi Sudan and DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, were present at the gurdwara during the jathedar’s visit.

Giani Gargaj issued a directive to all gurdwara management committees worldwide, emphasising the need to ensure 24x7 security.

Addressing the congregation later, jathedar said that Sikhs can never tolerate the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and that the crime committed by the accused is unpardonable.

“While Manjeet has already been arrested by police within a few hours, two more individuals reportedly involved in the crime must also be arrested,” he said.

Later, a special delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also reached Samba for a detailed inquiry and follow-up action.

The delegation included SGPC member Gurmeet Singh Booh, dharam prachar committee member Ajaib Singh Abhyasi, and SGPC secretary Partap Singh.

Earlier, Harbhinder Singh, in-charge of SGPC’s Sikh mission Jammu, arrived at Koulpur early in the morning and, with the cooperation of the local community, handled the sewa and preservation of the burnt saroops.

SGPC secretary stated that the delegation will hold discussions with the local administration.

He informed that the burnt saroops have been respectfully dispatched to Gurdwara Goindwal Sahib in accordance with the maryada for further religious proceedings. (WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)