Man held for dropping body stuffed in suitcase outside Jalandhar railway station

The Jalandhar police on Thursday arrested the accused who had dropped a body stuffed in a suitcase outside Jalandhar city railway station on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Ishtiyaq (36), and the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shameed alias Bablu (28).

Both the accused and deceased are natives of Katihar in Bihar and were currently living in Gadaipur village of Jalandhar. The accused used to work in a local factory in Jalandhar and later started working as a daily wage labourer, while the deceased was also working in a factory for the last four years.

ACP Om Prakash of the government railway police (GRP) recalled on Thursday that police received information about a body stuffed in an abandoned suitcase outside the Jalandhar city railway station on Tuesday morning.

“Acting on this, our teams started investigating the matter. Initial investigations have revealed that the accused, identified as Mohammad Ishtiyaq, had a tiff with the deceased Mohammad Shameed alias Bablu. Ishtiyaq’s cousin sister Kulsum Khatun was married to Bablu’s brother Mohammad Kasor. Around six months ago, Bablu went to his brother’s house and started beating Ishtiyaq’s sister. Seeking revenge, Ishtiyaq hatched a plan to kill Bablu. On Monday night, he called Bablu for drinks. When Bablu got drunk, Ishtiyaq choked him with a muffler and killed him,” ACP said.

ACP Om Prakash added that the accused Ishtiyaq stuffed the body in a suitcase and decided to drop it on a train. “As soon as he reached the railway station, he got afraid of the police and instead dropped the suitcase near the park outside the railway station. Police traced him from CCTV videos and nabbed him in Gadaipur market in Jalandhar. A case was registered against him under sections 302, 201, and 34 of IPC,” he added.

Police said that the deceased had injury marks on his throat and lips. “We are still waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death,” the police added.