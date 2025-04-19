Man held for extortion bid by impersonating gangster Goldy Brar’s brother: Punjab DGP

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman by impersonating the brother of gangster Goldy Brar, Punjab Police said on Saturday. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity. (iStock)

The accused, Lovejeet Singh, had demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money from an automobile showroom owner, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

“The accused, identified as Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money and issued death threats to the complainant and his family. An FIR has been registered at Sohana police station, @sasnagarpolice,” Yadav posted on X.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and make extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detection.

“In many recent cases, it has been observed that unknown criminals, with no real links to gangsters, are exploiting public fear by falsely claiming such associations,” the DGP said.

“We appeal to the people to immediately inform the police whenever extortion calls are received so that law can take its course”, he added.

