Man held for extortion bid by impersonating gangster Goldy Brar’s brother: Punjab DGP
ByHTC, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2025 04:05 PM IST
Lovejeet Singh of Bargari in Faridkot used virtual numbers and social media apps to mask his identity and make extortion calls to evade police detection
A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman by impersonating the brother of gangster Goldy Brar, Punjab Police said on Saturday.
The accused, Lovejeet Singh, had demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money from an automobile showroom owner, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.
“The accused, identified as Lovejeet, a resident of Bargari, Faridkot, demanded ₹1 crore as extortion money and issued death threats to the complainant and his family. An FIR has been registered at Sohana police station, @sasnagarpolice,” Yadav posted on X.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused used virtual numbers and social media applications to mask his identity and make extortion calls in an attempt to evade police detection.
“In many recent cases, it has been observed that unknown criminals, with no real links to gangsters, are exploiting public fear by falsely claiming such associations,” the DGP said.
“We appeal to the people to immediately inform the police whenever extortion calls are received so that law can take its course”, he added.
2 cross-border terror modules busted
Jalandhar The counter intelligence unit of Jalandhar busted two cross border terror modules. As many as 13 people were arrested with two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), including a launcher, two 2.5-kg improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two hand grenades with detonators, 2kg RDX with remote control, five Beretta and Glock pistols, six magazines, 44 live cartridges and one wireless set. Three vehicles were also seized from them during the operation.