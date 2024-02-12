 Man held for extortion in Kupwara - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held for extortion in Kupwara

Man held for extortion in Kupwara

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 13, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Cautioning public to remain vigilant against ”growing online extortion scams”, a police spokesperson said that the accused initially contacted victims through social media platforms, claiming their personal data had been leaked

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person for online extortion in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

“Initial investigations reveal that the accused systematically targeted numerous individuals, exploiting their fear of leaked data,” the official said (iStock)
“Initial investigations reveal that the accused systematically targeted numerous individuals, exploiting their fear of leaked data,” the official said (iStock)

They said that in response to a written complaint, the police in Handwara area arrested Atif Qurashi, who targeted individuals by posing as a computer engineer.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Cautioning public to remain vigilant against ”growing online extortion scams”, a police spokesperson said that the accused initially contacted victims through social media platforms, claiming their personal data had been leaked.

“Posing as a helpful professional, he offered to clear the data from the internet for a fee. A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the law and the Handwara police have taken him into custody.

“Initial investigations reveal that the accused systematically targeted numerous individuals, exploiting their fear of leaked data,” the official said.

The Handwara police appealed the general public to promptly report any such incidents to the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On