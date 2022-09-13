Man held for making extortion call in Karnal
The caller in the extortion call told the complainant that he was speaking from Tihar jail and demanded a ransom of ₹ 5 lakh, threatening him of dire consequences, according to the complaint
: Karnal police have arrested a man, who allegedly made an extortion call to a Nilokheri-based person by posing himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana.
The accused has been identified as Shimal Kumar, a resident of Nilokheri. He was arrested from national highway-44 in Karnal city area with illegal weapon.
On September 5, the office of superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia received a complaint from Sahil Verma of Nilokheri, who alleged that he had received a WhatsApp call on the night of September 3 and the caller introduced himself as gangster Neeraj Bawana.
The caller told the complainant that he was speaking from Tihar jail and demanded a ransom of ₹ 5 lakh, threatening him of dire consequences, according to the complaint.
Acting on the complaint, the police had registered an FIR under section 384, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown person.
The accused was arrested on September 7 and taken on two days police remand, the police said, adding that the accused confessed that he was a driver of the complainant. He was produced in the court and sent to the judicial custody.
