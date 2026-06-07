...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab

Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 11:19 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Chandigarh, A 23-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner's teen daughter, stuffed the body in a suitcase and then set it on fire in a forested area of SBS Nagar in Punjab, police said on Sunday.

Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab

He was arrested on Friday after CCTV footage of the area showed him carrying a suitcase, which allegedly contained the girl's body.

The 16-year-old, who was reported missing on May 29, allegedly opposed her mother's relationship, they said.

SBS Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Tushar Gupta said police received a complaint from 38-year-old Usha that her daughter went missing on May 29, following which police launched an investigation into the matter.

Usha, her daughter and Gurvinder had been staying together at Jadli in Nawanshahr. She had separated from her husband. Gurvinder worked as a labourer, while Usha worked at the municipal corporation at Rahon road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Station House Officer, Nawanshahr, Avtar Singh said the girl opposed their relationship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sbs nagar murder case punjab chandigarh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held for murdering teen daughter of live-in partner in Punjab
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.