IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
chandigarh news

Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders

A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST

A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor.

Identified as Gurnam Singh, 50, he had allegedly extorted cases of premium scotch and vodka brands worth 1.5 lakh from a liquor contractor in Sector 31 on February 21 and 23. He also extorted two cases of imported liquor worth 42,000 from a shop in Sector 16, and visited a leather showroom in Sector 17 on February 20 and took away various belts and wallets using the same modus operandi, said police.

After getting a complaint, police laid a trap and arrested him while he was trying to sell off the extorted liquor in Sector 22 on Saturday night. Some of the bottles were also recovered.

“During the probe, no link emerged between Gurnam Singh and anyone in the governor’s office,” said senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “We are in the process of verifying from other shop owners if they were also duped in a similar manner.”

Chahal said the accused has been active in the city for a couple of months, and it is being verified whether he has any accomplice. He was produced in court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India, June 04 : new Garbage collection vehicles at Sarangpur village Chandigarh, on Tuesday, June 04, 2019 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Shelving its plan to start city-wide door-to-door garbage collection from March 1, the municipal corporation will, for now, extend it to just 12 southern sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
Vaccination will take place at more than 50 government and private hospitals in the region. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Only on-site registrations to take place on first day; Co-WIN portal for online registrations to go live too
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
chandigarh news

Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After a slow start, more cops are coming forward to get a jab in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh captain Manan Vohra and Arslan Z Khan’s opening stand of 111 runs goes in vain. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Led by a superb 130-ball knock of 174 runs from Prerak Mankad, Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by 66 runs in the Elite Group E match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those with vehicles in CH01BK and BL series are the first to be covered. (HT File Photo)
Those with vehicles in CH01BK and BL series are the first to be covered. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The decision has been taken to avoid rush at the RLA office and other centres amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
chandigarh news

Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The crime investigating agency of Mohali police on Saturday arrested two drug smugglers, including a Kargil War veteran, from Zirakpur and recovered 500 grams of opium and 1,920 habit-forming tablets from their possession
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Limited on-site registrations planned for first day; drive to pick up pace on Tuesday after online registrations on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
An FIR was registered against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh under Sections 153A and 153B of the IPC and under the SC/ST Act. (HT FILE)
An FIR was registered against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh under Sections 153A and 153B of the IPC and under the SC/ST Act. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Celebs have greater responsibility of choosing their words in public: HC on Yuvraj’s plea

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:57 PM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that celebrities have greater responsibility in using a term in public or social media platforms as the same can be misinterpreted
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our life has a strong mooring in society. (Shutterstock)
Our life has a strong mooring in society. (Shutterstock)
chandigarh news

Navigating loneliness in life’s twilight

By Wg Cdr DPS Bajwa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 PM IST
It is man’s nature to be gregarious
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councillor Mamta Ashu and MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana with members of various NGOs during the expo in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Councillor Mamta Ashu and MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana with members of various NGOs during the expo in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

In a first, 60 NGOs come together at expo in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Gathered at Nehru Rose Garden, NGOs apprised visitors of the various causes they are pursuing like helping the disabled, underprivileged children and the elderly
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poetry and paintings are born of the same seed of creativity: A painting by Chandigarh artist Madan Lal. (Photo: Madan Lal)
Poetry and paintings are born of the same seed of creativity: A painting by Chandigarh artist Madan Lal. (Photo: Madan Lal)
chandigarh news

Roundabout: Poetics of protest - then and now

By Nirupama Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Let no one mock the mad man, the lover or the poet for it is such passion that is woven into words to make a change for the better
READ FULL STORY
Close
A masked conversation is much like an interaction on the phone, with the smile and the frown totally missing from the scene. (Representative Photo/HT)
A masked conversation is much like an interaction on the phone, with the smile and the frown totally missing from the scene. (Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Random forays: Masked conversations can be more revealing

By Vivek Atray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Some masks will stay on forever-more, it seems, even when pandemic necessitated cloth coverings have long been consigned to the waste bins en masse
READ FULL STORY
Close
A blue-throated barbet and rufous sibia perched on Semul flowers. (PHOTOS: SANJEEV IDDALGI)
A blue-throated barbet and rufous sibia perched on Semul flowers. (PHOTOS: SANJEEV IDDALGI)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: Sweet, Semul spring

By Vikram Jit Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:05 PM IST
An astonishing array of birds flock to the Semul to sip its nectar; a bird photographer is moved by the sight of a monkey with her young one
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
Milk being taken to a dairy plant for processing.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:28 PM IST
The appeal was made at a meeting of the Satrol Khap held in Hisar’s Narnaund under the chairmanship of its head Ramniwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab’s 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed poll observers

By Asian News International
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:49 PM IST
EC to brief observers through video-conference on March 3 before they head for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry for elections that begin on March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac