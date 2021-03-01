Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around ₹2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor.
Identified as Gurnam Singh, 50, he had allegedly extorted cases of premium scotch and vodka brands worth ₹1.5 lakh from a liquor contractor in Sector 31 on February 21 and 23. He also extorted two cases of imported liquor worth ₹42,000 from a shop in Sector 16, and visited a leather showroom in Sector 17 on February 20 and took away various belts and wallets using the same modus operandi, said police.
After getting a complaint, police laid a trap and arrested him while he was trying to sell off the extorted liquor in Sector 22 on Saturday night. Some of the bottles were also recovered.
“During the probe, no link emerged between Gurnam Singh and anyone in the governor’s office,” said senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “We are in the process of verifying from other shop owners if they were also duped in a similar manner.”
Chahal said the accused has been active in the city for a couple of months, and it is being verified whether he has any accomplice. He was produced in court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand.
A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh MC to extend garbage collection to 12 more sectors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health depts geared up for next vax phase in Chandigarh tricity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine coverage among Chandigarh cops increases to 31.5%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare trophy: Chandigarh lose to Saurashtra by 66 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh RLA extends deadline to get HSRPs to Sept 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kargil War veteran among two held for drug peddling in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Celebs have greater responsibility of choosing their words in public: HC on Yuvraj’s plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navigating loneliness in life’s twilight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, 60 NGOs come together at expo in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roundabout: Poetics of protest - then and now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Random forays: Masked conversations can be more revealing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wildbuzz: Sweet, Semul spring
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana: Khap panchayat urges dairy farmers to hike milk rates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab’s 38 IAS, 16 IPS officers appointed poll observers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox