Man held for selling Chandigarh liquor in Zirakpur, 134 bottles seized

A joint team of the police and excise department raided a flat in Savitri Green Colony in Zirakpur and confiscated a large consignment of liquor marked for sale in Chandigarh only. According to Zirakpur police, the raid was carried out after a tip-off received on Saturday evening. (HT)

The seizure led to the arrest of Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Flat Number 77-G, who police said had been smuggling the liquor from Chandigarh and selling it illegally in Zirakpur, the police said.

According to police, the raid was carried out after a tip-off received on Saturday evening.

During the search operation, led by excise inspector Gurpreet Singh, a total of 134 bottles of liquor, including 78 half-bottles of London Pride, 36 full bottles of London Pride, and 20 bottles of All Seasons were recovered.

The seized liquor bottles came from Jannat Beverages Private Limited and Oasis Distilleries Limited, both based in Industrial Area, Chandigarh. A case has been registered against him under Sections 61, 1, and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act. The accused was sent to judicial custody and is being interrogated to determine whether he is part of a larger smuggling network.