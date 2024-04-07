Panchkula man kidnapped at gunpoint, released after paying 21-lakh ransom

A man, who is a partner in a mining business, was kidnapped from Pinjore at gunpoint and eventually released in exchange for a ransom of ₹21.5 lakh. A case under Sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Pinjore station. (Stock photo)

In his complaint, Rishi Pal, 50, hailing from Yamunanagar and presently staying in Rajjipur village in Pinjore, said on April 5, around 9.30 pm, he was having dinner, when around eight boys barged into his house. Calling out for his name, they were armed with a pistol, rods and sticks.

Pointing guns to the heads of his relative Manjit Kaur and her husband Ashok Kumar, they dragged Pal at gunpoint into a Mahindra XUV 500 waiting outside. The accused had come in three cars including, an XUV 500, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Hyundai Verna.

The gang then drove towards Panchkula-Zirakpur highway, stopped in a secluded area and asked him for money. When he refused, the accused assaulted him, placed guns to his head and told him to call Manjit, asking her to get ₹25 lakh, which he did. Till Manjit was arranging the money, the accused kept driving around and were constantly in touch with her. Manjit, with her son, came to the pre-decided place, Majar in Devi Nagar on the Kalka-Shimla highway, and handed over ₹21.5 lakh to the accused.

They threatened Manjit not to follow them or inform anyone. The accused then threw out Pal near Sector 21, Panchkula. Before fleeing, they also snatched his gold earrings and gold chain. Pal told the police that while he was kept captive in the vehicle, the accused kept mentioning names of one Anmol, Ankit of old Panchkula and Verma. Meanwhile, Ashok told the police that Pal was kidnapped by 10 to 12 youths that came in three vehicles.

A case under Sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Pinjore station.