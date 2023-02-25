Man killed, wife injured as SUV hits bike in Haryana’s Karnal

A 35-year-old man was killed and his wife sustained critical injuries after a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle near Bansa village in Karnal district on Friday. The injured were taken to hospital where the doctors declared Sonu as brought dead, while Kavita is going under treatment at KCGMC, Karnal.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Singhana village of Jind district and his wife Kavita Rani has been hospitalised. The police said that they were returning from Karnal as Kavita had appeared in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) recruitment test.

Family members told the police that Sonu was a private tutor and they were returning to their village after Kavita’s exam. When they reached near Bansa village, a Mahindra Thar hit their bike, leaving them badly injured.

The injured were taken to hospital where the doctors declared Sonu as brought dead, while Kavita is going under treatment at KCGMC, Karnal, and her condition was said to be stable.

Soon after getting the information about the accident a police team reached the spot and started the investigation. The police said that the driver of the SUV fled from the spot, but the police have taken the vehicle into custody.

The police said a case has been registered against the driver under relevant Sections of the IPC, and the body has been handed over to the family members of the deceased after the post-mortem examination.