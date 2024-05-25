 Man kills brother, his wife, infant son in Haryana’s Sonepat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man kills brother, his wife, infant son in Haryana’s Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
May 25, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Sonepat ACP Mukesh Jakhar said the incident took place when the couple, along with their son, was in the courtyard of the house

A man allegedly killed his younger brother, his wife and their three-month-old son with a sharp-edged weapon over a family dispute on Thursday night at Sonepat’s Bindroli village, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, 28, his wife Madhu and their 3-month-old son. (iStock)
The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, 28, his wife Madhu and their 3-month-old son. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, 28, his wife Madhu and their 3-month-old son.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused have been identified as Mandeep.

Sonepat ACP Mukesh Jakhar said the incident took place when the couple, along with their son, was in the courtyard of the house.

“The other family members spotted the bodies of the victims in the morning. The deceased Amardeep was posted in the family ID card wing under the skill employment office in Sonpeat municipal corporation,” he added.

The ACP said that they have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused Mandeep and recover the weapon used in the crime.

A police official requesting anonymity said that the accused Mandeep was not happy after his brother solemnized inter-caste marriage and later their differences emerged over other issues also.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused Mandeep and efforts are on to nab him. Bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after the autopsy, police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man kills brother, his wife, infant son in Haryana’s Sonepat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On