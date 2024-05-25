Man kills brother, his wife, infant son in Haryana’s Sonepat

A man allegedly killed his younger brother, his wife and their three-month-old son with a sharp-edged weapon over a family dispute on Thursday night at Sonepat’s Bindroli village, said police. The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, 28, his wife Madhu and their 3-month-old son. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as Amardeep, 28, his wife Madhu and their 3-month-old son.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep.

Sonepat ACP Mukesh Jakhar said the incident took place when the couple, along with their son, was in the courtyard of the house.

“The other family members spotted the bodies of the victims in the morning. The deceased Amardeep was posted in the family ID card wing under the skill employment office in Sonpeat municipal corporation,” he added.

The ACP said that they have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused Mandeep and recover the weapon used in the crime.

A police official requesting anonymity said that the accused Mandeep was not happy after his brother solemnized inter-caste marriage and later their differences emerged over other issues also.

The police have registered a murder case against the accused Mandeep and efforts are on to nab him. Bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after the autopsy, police said.