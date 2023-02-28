Man on job hunt in Chandigarh stabbed, robbed of phone, wallet

A 21-year-old Bihar native, who had come to the city in search of a job, fell prey to robbers who left him with a stab injury before taking away his mobile phone and purse. Chandigarh police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station against unidentified persons. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The victim has been identified as Sahil Jaswal, 21. He is recuperating at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he underwent a surgery after the attack.

His grandfather, Pramod Jaswal, who lives in Daria village, told the police that Sahil, who had studied till Class-12, had come to the city around 10 days ago in search of a job. Pramod had taken him to the taxi stand, hoping to find him a job there. Around 6.45pm, Sahil told him that he is on his way back home. As Sahil didn’t return even after several hours, Pramod went looking for him and found him in a pool of blood a few metres away from his house.

Pramod immediately informed the police and took his grandson to GMCH-32.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused. A case under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station against unidentified persons.

2 snatchers who attacked Zirakpur residents with swords nabbed

Mohali Police on Monday arrested two snatchers after recovering a gold chain and a mobile phone from their possession. A motorcycle being used in the crime was also impounded.

The accused were identified as Ashwani Kumar and Suraj, both residents of Lalru.

Complainant, Guarav Sharma of Zirakpur, had told police he and his friend Prabhat were on their way to a flat in Swastik Vihar, Zirakpur, in his car on Saturday, when they three men stopped them around 11:30 pm.

He said, “We had stopped near the gate of Swastik Vihar when three men approached us and opened attack. They attacked me with a sword and also thrashed my friend when he came to rescue me. After this they fled with my wallet carrying ₹40,000, gold chain and my friend’s mobile phone.”

The victims were rushed to the civil hospital. A senior cop said, “Immediately after receiving the complaint, we started tracing the accused using technical and manual intelligence. We are hopeful of nabbing the third accused soon.”

The accused have been booked under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station. They were produced in court and sent to two days of police custody.